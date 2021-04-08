Frontier Airlines starting nonstop service from Rochester to Orlando

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Low-fare carrier Frontier Airlines will begin a three-day-a-week service from the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport to Orlando International Airport.

The flights will begin on May 20.

To celebrate the partnership with Rochester, Frontier is offering fares starting at $49 for tickets purchased prior to April 11. Blackout dates apply and round-trip purchase is not required.

The flights are as follows:

Start DateWeekly FrequencyDeparture AirportArrival AirportDeparture TimeAircraft
May 20, 20213x weekly On Mon, Wed, FriROCMCO15:10A320-neo
May 20, 20213x weekly On Mon, Wed, FriMCOROC11:50A320-neo

Passengers can immediately begin booking tickets online here

“I am thrilled to welcome Frontier to our community with nonstop service to Orlando,” Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said in a statement. “These new nonstop flights offer an affordable, convenient way for residents to travel to Florida and points beyond. I am grateful to Frontier for this exciting investment in our market and I hope our travelers will consider these new flight options.”

