Friday Mega Million Jackpot boosted to $510M, 8th largest in history

NEW YORK (WWTI) — The New York Lottery has announced that the Mega Million Jackpot drawing on Friday will go down as the eighth largest in history.

They say it will be $510 million, with an estimated jackpot cash value of $377.6 million.

Mega Millions tickets cost $2 per game. To play Mega Millions, players must select five numbers from 1 to 70 and one number from 1 to 25 for the Mega Ball.

For a player to win the jackpot, a player must match the six numbers on the ticket to the six-number combination drawn at random.

Tickets for the drawing can be purchased until 10:45 p.m. Drawing for the Mega Millions jackpot is scheduled to be televised live at 11 p.m.

New York Lottery Mega Millions prize money can be claimed up to one year from the date of drawing.