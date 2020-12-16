Four people killed in Rome house fire

ROME, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Four people were killed in a fire in Rome on Tuesday night.

Just before 9 p.m., firefighters were called to the home on Rome Oriskany Road. When they arrived, the right side of the home was on fire. Two victims were found dead in the home right away. While fighting the fire, the roof collapsed, causing firefighters to continue fighting the fire outside the home.

After the fire was put out, two more adult victims were found in the house.

“It’s tough for us to lose anyone in a fire, but this time of year is especially difficult. We have a peer support group that will talk to the guys here and make sure they’re okay. As far as the physical challenge, it’s the cold,” said Rome Fire Chief Thomas Iacovissi.

The cause of the fire is not known. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is working to identify the victims.