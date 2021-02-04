Four arrested, guns and drugs seized, in Albany raid

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Four people have been arrested, and three loaded handguns seized, in an afternoon raid on a Livingston Avenue address. Detectives say they executed a search warrant connected with ongoing investigations on the 200 block of Livingston Avenue shortly after 1 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon.

Two 9mm handguns, and a .45 caliber handgun were found in the residence, along with 404 grams of marijuana.

The following four people, all Albany residents, were arrested:

Drew Green, 18, of Albany

Jahmere Manning, 18, of Albany

Nyzire McCray, 23, of Albany

Nicholas Higgins, 28, of Albany

They are facing the following charges:

Three counts of second degree criminal possession of a weapon

Three counts of third degree criminal possession of a weapon

Tampering with evidence

Third degree criminal possession of marijuana

Albany Police have said there is no connection between the arrests and the January 30 mass shooting on Central Avenue which left a 32-year-old woman dead and four others wounded.

All four of the accused were arraigned in Albany Criminal Court on Thursday and released after posting bail.