Four arrested, guns and drugs seized, in Albany raid

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Four people have been arrested, and three loaded handguns seized, in an afternoon raid on a Livingston Avenue address. Detectives say they executed a search warrant connected with ongoing investigations on the 200 block of Livingston Avenue shortly after 1 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon.
Two 9mm handguns, and a .45 caliber handgun were found in the residence, along with 404 grams of marijuana.
The following four people, all Albany residents, were arrested:
- Drew Green, 18, of Albany
- Jahmere Manning, 18, of Albany
- Nyzire McCray, 23, of Albany
- Nicholas Higgins, 28, of Albany
They are facing the following charges:
- Three counts of second degree criminal possession of a weapon
- Three counts of third degree criminal possession of a weapon
- Tampering with evidence
- Third degree criminal possession of marijuana
Albany Police have said there is no connection between the arrests and the January 30 mass shooting on Central Avenue which left a 32-year-old woman dead and four others wounded.
All four of the accused were arraigned in Albany Criminal Court on Thursday and released after posting bail.