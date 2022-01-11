Found! Missing NYC sanitation worker calls from hospital after news report

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A phone call turned grief into joy for on family on Monday night. The daughter of a sanitation worker got a call from her dad, who’d been missing since Wednesday.

Just an hour after NEWS10’s sister station in New York City reported on the search for the Santiago Cordero—who went to a Manhattan hospital Wednesday for a COVID test, then vanished—he reached out. “He was trying to hail a cab to get home,” Rebecca Lord, Cordero’s daughter, said. “Nobody wanted to stop for him. So he finally saw an ambulance that was coming. He stopped them.”

The 62-year-old maintenance worker had tested positive for COVID last week. Cordero told his daughter that the ambulance took him to St. Barnabas Hospital.

The grandfather of six always carried identification, so it’s not yet clear why the hospital didn’t call his family in the five days since to tell them where he was. Though confused, the family is counting their blessings, especially Cordero’s wife.

“She’s ecstatic,” Lord said about her mom. “She was ready to run out there. I’m like ‘Mom—you have COVID!'” Carol Cordero tested positive for COVID after her husband disappeared. She’s in quarantine herself.