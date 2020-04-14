Latest News

Important Resources

School Information

Watch Updates from Officials

Former NY Governor addresses politicians’ coronavirus response

New York News
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Former New York Gov. George Pataki spoke out about how politicians are handling the coronavirus pandemic.

Pataki said politicians and the rest of the country need to put politics aside and unite like the country did after the September 11 terror attacks.

The former Governor also gave praise to Gov. Andrew Cuomo for his daily briefings and how he is communicating with the people of the Empire State and the country.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak