Former NY Governor addresses politicians’ coronavirus response

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Former New York Gov. George Pataki spoke out about how politicians are handling the coronavirus pandemic.

Pataki said politicians and the rest of the country need to put politics aside and unite like the country did after the September 11 terror attacks.

The former Governor also gave praise to Gov. Andrew Cuomo for his daily briefings and how he is communicating with the people of the Empire State and the country.

