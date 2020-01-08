Former NY congressman asks judge for probation

NEW YORK (NEWS10) — A former Western New York congressman, who is now a convicted felon, is asking the judge for probation when he’s sentenced.

Chris Collins pleaded guilty to Conspiracy to Commit Securities Fraud and Lying to the FBI.

Collins admitted to tipping off his son, Cameron, to a drug that failed its trial and saved him a lot of money with the insider knowledge. Cameron’s future father-in-law, Stephen Zarsky, also benefited from the tip.

Federal rules call for Collins to serve between 46 and 57 months in federal prison. But in a memo filed this week by his attorneys, Collins has asked for probation by citing his advanced age, prior charitable acts, and acceptance of responsibility.

His sentencing is scheduled for January 17.