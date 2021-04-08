Ex-nurse pleads guilty to sex acts with patient

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WFFF) — A former addiction treatment nurse in Saranac Lake pleaded guilty to two charges the New York State Justice Center announced Tuesday.

Jessica Dresser, 31, of Plattsburgh, plead guilty to sexual misconduct and drug possession charges. Dresser is a licensed practical nurse, formerly employed by St. Joseph’s Addiction Treatment and Recovery Centers.

Officials say Dresser will give up her nursing license and will have to put her name on the state sex offender registry as part of her plea deal.

The charges stem from incidents in February 2016, where officials say Dresser engaged in sexual conduct with someone receiving in-patient treatment for opioid addiction. On one occasion, Dresser gave the victim drugs before sexual conduct.

“The defendant not only violated the law to satisfy her own sexual gratification,” said Special Prosecutor Patricia Gunning.