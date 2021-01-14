Former NY Congressional candidate forms political action committee for rural Democrats

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A former Candidate for the NY-21 Congressional seat announced the launch of a political action committee on Monday. The goal of Tedra Cobb’s Backroads PAC is to increase Democratic victories in rural areas.

According to Cobb, Backroads PAC will identify, vet, and endorse rural Democrats in competitive districts, provide training and infrastructure support for endorsed candidates and provide financial support to endorsed candidates following the primary election.

Additionally, the campaign’s training will include fundraising, communications and social media strategies.

The results of the 2020 election prove that Democrats must do a better job communicating to rural voters. Let’s face some hard facts: 75% of the MOCs who voted against certifying the results of the election came from rural districts, like #NY21.



Things have to change. — Tedra Cobb (@TedraCobb) January 14, 2021

Cobb commented on the launch of the campaign.

“Democrats in rural areas have been left behind for decades, lacking infrastructure, organization and resources. Backroads PAC is working to change that so we can defeat Republicans in every district.”