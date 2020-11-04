Forest ranger volunteers return from fighting Western wildfires

NEW YORK STATE (NEWS10) — The Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) welcomed back the fourth team of volunteers who were deployed to fight fires in Colorado. They set out on October 17 and returned on Tuesday.
The volunteer wildland firefighters represented the Divisions of Forest Protection, Lands and Forests, and Fish and Wildlife. They were working on containing two separate fires: Cameron Peak for nighttime operations, patrol, and structure defense, and East Troublesome for daytime operations.
The crew includes:
- Scott Jackson: DEC forest ranger crew boss from Oswego County
- Mark Brand: Forest ranger from Ulster County
- James Canevari: Division of Fish and Wildlife, from St. Lawrence County
- Aaron Graves: Division of Lands and Forest, from St. Lawrence County
- Tyler Kulikowski: Division of Lands and Forest, from Steuben County
- Kramer Kwaczala: Division of Lands and Forest, from Albany County
- Gary Miller: Forest ranger from Hamilton County
- Tyler Mitchell: Forest ranger from Schenectady County
- Joseph Nelson: Division of Fish and Wildlife, from Otsego County
- Arthur Perryman: Forest Ranger from Warren County
