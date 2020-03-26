Follow two new penguin hatchlings online at Bronx Zoo

BRONX, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Bronx Zoo is welcoming two new faces and wants you to follow them on their journey from the comfort of your home.

Back in February, two little Blue Penguin chicks hatched bringing the zoo’s total to 16 birds. The birds will only reach about 13 inches tall and weigh 2 pounds 3 ounces when fully grown.

The Bronx Zoo is encouraging children and families to follow their development online while the zoo is closed due to coronavirus concerns.

You can check in on the hatchlings on their official Instagram and Facebook pages.

