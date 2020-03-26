Latest News

Important Resources

School Information

Watch Updates from Officials

Follow two new penguin hatchlings online at Bronx Zoo

New York News
Posted: / Updated:

BRONX, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Bronx Zoo is welcoming two new faces and wants you to follow them on their journey from the comfort of your home.

Back in February, two little Blue Penguin chicks hatched bringing the zoo’s total to 16 birds. The birds will only reach about 13 inches tall and weigh 2 pounds 3 ounces when fully grown.

The Bronx Zoo is encouraging children and families to follow their development online while the zoo is closed due to coronavirus concerns.

You can check in on the hatchlings on their official Instagram and Facebook pages.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak