Flavored tobacco, e-cigarette ban goes into effect May 18

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Starting on Monday, May 18, the sale of flavored tobacco and vape products will be illegal in New York State.

The law applies to pharmacies and any retail stores with pharmacies inside.

Starting Monday, if a retailer is caught selling the products, they will face a fine of up to $100 for each item they have.

