Flags to fly at half-staff at NYS buildings in memory of those killed in Kabul airport attack

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Flags at all New York State buildings will fly at half-staff in memory of the civilians and soldiers killed in the attack at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul.

Thursday, two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked the airport in Kabul, killing at least 60 Afghans and 13 United States troops, according to Afghan and U.S. officials. Many others were wounded, including 140 Afghans.

Governor Kathy Hochul ordered flags at state buildings to fly at half-staff Friday. Hochul says the attack in Kabul hit at the heart of our democracy and freedom itself.

“The cowardly attack on innocent civilians and selfless service members at Hamid Karzai International Airport struck at the heart of our democracy and freedom itself. New Yorkers have sacrificed their safety to serve in Afghanistan since 9/11, and our thoughts are with the families of everyone killed in today’s horrific act—both the civilians seeking freedom and the service members working to defend that freedom,” she said.

Friday’s order by Governor Hochul coincides with a half-staff order in honor of New York State Police Trooper James J. Monda, who died Sunday in the line of duty on the Great Sacandaga Lake.