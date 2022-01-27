Flags to be at half-staff for fallen NYPD officers

NEW YORK (NEWS10) — Flags across New York State will be at half-staff on Friday, January 28 to honor the New York Police Department officers who were killed in a shooting in Harlem.

Flags will be lowered Friday for Officer Jason Rivera’s funeral services. They will stay at half-staff until sunset on February 2 after Officer Wilbert Mora’s service.

The officers were responding to a domestic incident between a mother and her adult son at an apartment on 135th Street Friday evening when they were ambushed, police said. After speaking with the mother and another son at the front of the apartment, Mora and Rivera went down a narrow hallway, where 47-year-old Lashawn McNeil opened a bedroom door and fired, striking them, police said.

Rivera was pronounced dead that night. Mora died Tuesday.

McNeil died at Harlem Hospital on Monday, New York Mayor Eric Adams said.