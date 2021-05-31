Flags flown at half-staff, state landmarks lit to honor those who lost their lives to COVID-19

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) - Between plexiglass dividers and social distancing marks, during the last 14 months, bars and restaurants have looked and operated differently because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Starting Memorial Day, bars and restaurants will be able to stay open past midnight if they choose to do so. The state is lifting the midnight curfew.

“Now we’re seeing the light at the end of the tunnel which is fantastic and I can see it with the customers too," says Dave Harmon, Owner of West Side Sports Bar and Grill on Congress St in Saratoga Springs. Harmon says this curfew lift won’t really affect them because they close on the earlier side, but he says it’s great news for the industry. “It’s a step in the right direction — it has been a process,” says Harmon.