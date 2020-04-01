Fisher-Price making face masks from fabric used for Barbies

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Fisher-Price and Mattel are teaming up to help fight COVID-19.

They’re now making face masks from fabric used for Barbies.

Ynon Kreiz, CEO and Chairman of Mattel, which is the parent company of Fisher-Price, says they’re committed to using their resources to contribute as much as they can to help fight coronavirus.

Kreiz announced on his LinkedIn page Monday that the design and development teams in California and East Aurora are making face masks from the fabric used for Barbie and Fisher Price toys.

Kreiz says they want to help meet the significant demand for these supplies.

He says they are practicing social distancing for the development teams who are currently working on those masks and they’re also working on a prototype for personal protective equipment such as face shields with the guidance of healthcare professionals.

Kreiz says these masks will be distributing to hospitals and first responders this week.

LATEST STORIES: