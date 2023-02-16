ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Governor Hochul announced that beginning March 3 through 5, registration will be free for all out of state and Canadian snowmobilers. The first weekend in March will be an annual free weekend for snowmobiling after this year.

Out-of-state and Canadian participants in the free snowmobiling event must operate a snowmobile registered in their home state/Province and carry applicable insurance as required. Outside of this promotion, out-of-state and Canadian snowmobilers are required to register their snowmobiles with New York State before hitting the state’s trails – from the Hudson Valley to the North Country to Western New York.

Governor Hochul states, “With the support of local governments and snowmobile clubs, we are so glad to welcome out-of-state snowmobilers each year to New York State trails,” “By offering this free snowmobiling weekend at the same time each year, our hope is to spur friendships, get annual trips on calendars and boost promotion of upstate tourism. Our expansive snowmobile network gives visitors and tourists an incredible opportunity to explore our state.”

Check the websites of area snowmobile clubs for information on trail conditions, including the status of grooming. The New York State Snowmobile Association website provides information about snowmobiling and snowmobile clubs. Maps of the state snowmobile trail network are available on New York State Parks’ website.