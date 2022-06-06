NEW YORK (PIX11) — The first fully accessible subway station that’s compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) opened in Brooklyn last week. Only about a quarter of MTA stations are fully accessible, and the authority has prioritized new projects.

With public commutes so important to New Yorkers, riders pay close attention to elevator and escalator projects. Now, that two elevators and a walkway overpass opened at Livonia Avenue along the L train, riders can now access both platforms from the street via the structures. On opening day, riders spent extra time at the station to check out the new features, which also include new lighting and camera systems.

“These elevators are a major enhancement for Brownsville and East New York riders, and it’s just the start. Thoughtful design, careful construction management, and close partnership with the City of New York, local elected officials, and the community enabled us to complete this complex project,” said Jamie Torres-Springer, MTA’s president of construction and development.

“Elevators make it possible for those traveling with mobility devices, strollers, bicycles, and luggage to get to where they need to go in a dependable fashion,” said Quemuel Arroyo, the MTA’s Chief Accessibility Officer and Senior Advisor.

The nearby Junius Street station on the 3 line will also be made accessible. A transfer connection will be built between that station and the Livonia Avenue stop. The MTA said a request for proposals is currently in development and should be issued this year.