First female commissioner of SUNY Police sworn in to position

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The first ever female to serve as New York State University police commissioner was sworn in on Tuesday.

Mary Ritayik started her career at SUNY Purchase 23 years ago. She then transferred to SUNY New Paltz where she spent the rest of her time until she was sworn in as commissioner.

The ceremony was attended by former university police commissioners as well as other SUNY leadership and her family. Ritayik credits women she has worked with in her career to get her to this point.

“I am forever indebted to the women who have broken those glass ceilings before me, paving that path for women like myself to achieve positions like this today,” she said.

SUNY Chancellor @jimmalatras swore in new SUNY police commissioner Mary Ritayik today, the first female in history to hold the position. pic.twitter.com/mYiPTWpxrm — SUNY – The State University of New York (@SUNY) October 26, 2021

Commissioner Ritayik was appointed to the position in May 2021. She is one of only three females to ever hold the rank of chief in the entire New York State University police system.