First Day Hikes in the Capital Region

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), along with New York Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, will be hosting hikes at various locations around the Capital District on Wednesday in celebration of the new year.

1st day hikes

Five Rivers Environmental Education Center– 56 Game Farm Road Delmar, N.Y. 12054. Varying hikes at levels of difficulty/length. Meet inside the visitors center at 9 a.m. For more information call 518-475-0291.

Devil’s Path to Cod Fish Point– Prediger Trail Head Road Elka Park, N.Y. 12427. Moderate hike 5.5 miles. Meet at 10 a.m. Bring water, lunch and dressed for weather. For more information call 914-482-5771.

SUNY ESF Newcomb Adirondack Interpretive Center– 5922 State Route 28N Newcomb, N.Y. 12852. Light to moderate 2 mile hike. Meet at 10 a.m. Hike or snowshoe (equipment available). For more information call 518-582-2000.

SUNY ESF Newcomb Adirondack Interpretive Center– 5922 State Route 28N Newcomb, N.Y. 12852. Moderate hike 4 miles up Goodnow Mountain. Meet at 10 a.m. Hike or snowshoe (equipment available). For more information call 518-582-2000.

Prospect Mountain– Trail on Smith St. 108 Cooper St. Lake George, N.Y. 12845. Moderate hike 3 miles up Prospect Mountain. Meet at 10 a.m. Bring water, snacks and be dressed for the weather. For more information call 518-623-1268.

Paul Smith’s Visitor Center– 8023 State Route 30 Paul Smith’s, N.Y. 12970. Two mile hike. Hike is from 1-3 p.m. snowshoe rentals available.

Thacher State Park– 830 Thacher Park Rd. Voorheesville, N.Y. 12186. Easy 1.5 mile hike. Meet at visitor center 11 a.m. For more information call 518-872-1237.

Peebles Island State Park– 1 Delaware Ave. North Cohoes, N.Y. 12047. Easy 2 mile hike. Meet at Peebles Island Visitor Center at 10 a.m. For more information call 518-268-2188.

Saratoga Spa State Park (pre-registration required)– Geyser Loop Rd. Saratoga Springs, N.Y. 12866. One and 3 mile hikes available. Meet at the Creekside Classroom (Picnic Loop Rd./Geyser Loop Rd.) at 10 a.m. To pre-register or for more information call 518-584-2000 ext. 116.

Schodack Island State Park (registration appreciated)– 1 Schodack Island Way Schodack Landing, N.Y. 12156. Easy 2 or 5 mile hike available. Meet at the Day Use Restroom Facility at 1 p.m. Bring a drink. To register or for more information call 518-732-0187.

Check out the DEC website or the N.Y.S. Parks website for a complete list of 1st day hikes.