First arrest made in new Binghamton law discouraging underage drinking

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT) — Binghamton Police have made their first arrest under a new law intended to punish those who furnish alcohol at underage drinking parties.

Officers were called to 140 Front Street late Friday night for a report of a loud party. When they arrived, they reportedly found about 100 people inside drinking, many of them under 21, as well as a strong odor of marijuana.

Police arrested 29 year-old Bianca Rigaud of Binghamton under the city’s new social host law which holds accountable hosts of social gatherings where alcohol or drugs are possessed by minors.

The law was passed in August with the cooperation of the Binghamton University Campus and Community Coalition.