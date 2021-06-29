Firework supplies fizzling as shortage sweeps across Capital Region

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Just in time for July 4th, the latest shortage in America is fireworks. . Capital Region vendors are trying to keep up with the demand and prepare for upcoming shows.

You could find a limited selection and higher prices on fireworks. Your favorite type of fireworks could be hard to come by as supplies are fizzling.

“We don’t have as much variety as we are used to. We’ve been told theres a shortage because of shipping issues,” said Nicole Neisan.

Nicole Neisan is a tent operator for TNT Fireworks. She says some orders have still not arrived days ahead of celebrations and fireworks are selling fast.

“All of the fireworks are sitting in California so here we are and we just can’t get them to the east coast,” said Neisan.

Kelly Hewitt, is the manager of the Phantom Fireworks in East Greenbush. She says Americans are rushing out to buy fireworks to piece together the perfect backyard display.

“This year we are getting a lot of people from Albany coming over to buy their fireworks. So I’m hoping we will have another great year,” said Hewitt.

Not ever county in the Capital Region allows the sale or even the use of fireworks. It is important to check what the restrictions are in your area first.

While local vendors are selling out quickly, at Santores World Famous Fireworks LLC in Schaghticoke things are booming.

“After Governor Cuomo gave us the go ahead things can more forward now, and we can have large gatherings again. The phones have been ringing off the hook,” said Jeff Ward.

Santores will have 80 different firework shows Fourth of July weekend, including the big one at the Empire State Plaza.

Santores Manager Jeff Ward says when it came to shortages, it wasn’t an issue. Most of their firework shows were canceled last year because of COVID.

“We had all our material in from last year that was here, so we are actually in pretty good shape,” said Ward.

“Things are finally starting to change and go back to a new normal, so I think everyone wants to celebrate that,” said Neisan.

Big spectacular firework shows will be lighting up the sky once again this weekend.