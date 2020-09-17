Firefighters battle Bolton Landing restaurant fire

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) -- In a district of almost 10,000 students, nearly 500 Williamsville students and parents were protesting on what was the first morning of all–virtual learning for students in grades 5 and up, even for the students who were at school last week.

“Right now, we would be tuning into our live-streams on Zoom and Google Meet, but I’ve been to my first two periods and basically they’re just reiterating the school procedures and stuff because they have to continue teaching the remote study who were on line so now we have to go back to square one and learn all the introductions and school procedures so it’s kind of like we started the work over again like the past week didn’t even exist,” said Anna Conway, a Williamsville South Senior.