Firefighters battle Bolton Landing restaurant fire

BOLTON LANDING, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Firefighters are battling a restaurant fire on Lakeside Drive in Bolton Landing. Multiple fire crews responded to the Lakeside Lodge Grille at around 3 a.m. on Thursday morning.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
