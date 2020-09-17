Firefighters battle Bolton Landing restaurant fire

New York News
Posted: / Updated:

BOLTON LANDING, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Firefighters are battling a restaurant fire on Lakeside Drive in Bolton Landing. Multiple fire crews responded to the Lakeside Lodge Grille at around 3 a.m. on Thursday morning.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report