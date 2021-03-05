Firefighter suffers medical emergency at NYS Fire Academy in Montour Falls

MONTOUR FALLS, N.Y. (WETM) — A City of Watertown firefighter enrolled in the Recruit Firefighter Training Program at the NYS Fire Academy in Montour Falls was hospitalized after suffering a medical emergency, according to the City of Watertown Fire Department.

The emergency happened on Wednesday during a training evaluation. The firefighter, identified by the fire department to NNY360 as Peyton Morse, of LaFargeville, was transported to Schuyler Hospital and airlifted to Robert Packer in Sayre in serious condition.

Morse’s current condition is currently unknown, and the incident is under investigation by New York State Police.