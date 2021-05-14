Finger Lakes pushing for National Heritage Area designation

(WSYR) — Many of us love the Finger Lakes Region, and now there’s a push underway to get it designated as a National Heritage Area (NHA).

There are 55 NHAs throughout the U.S. and the Finger Lakes Region would be the fifth in New York if approved. Currently, Congress has asked the National Park Service to consider the feasibility of designating the Finger Lakes as an NHA.

Cythina Kimble, President of Finger Lakes Tourism Alliance, says that making this push will not only help tourism but will have an economic impact on the area.

A National Heritage Area is a place designated by Congress where natural, cultural, historic, and scenic resources combine to form a nationally distinctive landscape. This designation would recognize the Finger Lake regions as a nationally distinctive landscape and help tell the stories that helped shape it. Unlike a national park, a National Heritage Area is a large, lived-in landscape.