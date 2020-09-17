Finalists selected for 2nd round of global food and agribusiness competition

NEW YORK (WWTI) — The 20 finalists selected for round two of the $3 million global food and agriculture business competition have been announced.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the finalists selected for the second round of Grow-NY, a competition based on food innovation and agriculture technology. The challenge focuses on enhancing food, beverage, and agriculture innovation in Central New York, the Finger Lakes, and the Southern Tier.

According to the Governor’s office, included in the first round of applicants were 264 startup companies from 27 companies.

Selected finalists for round two of the competition include:

AgTrace, Florianopolis, Brazil – Provides a traceability solution that incorporates farming information and captures, stores and processes data while connecting stakeholders

ARPAC, Porto Alegro, Brazil – Creates and integrates heavy-lifting drones that apply pesticides in a fast and localized manner, with uniformity and precision

Asarasi, Katonah, NY – Recovers the wasted 97% maple water by-products of the maple industry, providing a sustainable alternative to traditional bottled water

brytlife foods, Kerhonkson, NY— Crafts sustainably sourced vegan artisanal cheese and yogurt with next level nutrition from 100% plants

Candidus, Hull, GA – Develops cost-effective supplemental lighting strategies and control systems for commercial greenhouse operations

Crystal Creek Organics, Rochester NY – Converts soluble phosphorous in liquid manure into a non-soluble, revenue-generating, solid by-product

FreshSource, Giza, Egypt – Empowers smallholder farmers by connecting them to fair, modern and transparent markets

Halomine, Ithaca, NY — Develops anti-microbial products to ensure the safety of our food supply

InnerPlant, Davis, CA – Genetically transforms plants into living sensors to increase yield and reduce agrochemical waste

Leep Foods, Rochester, NY – Grows premium organic mushrooms using regenerative soil methods on nutrient-enriched American hardwoods for consumers and restaurants

Nordetect, Copenhagen, Denmark – Provides rapid chemical analysis for nutrients in the AgriFood industry

Norwhey, Ithaca, NY – Transforms New York state’s yogurt whey into delicious and sustainable alcoholic beverages

PittMoss, Ambridge, PA – Produces a next generation growing media that is proven to grow bigger, stronger plants than most peat-based mixes

PureSpace, Busan, South Korea – Extends shelf-life and improves food safety by decomposing ethylene gas, airborne mold, and viruses effectively and efficiently

Re-Nuble, New York, NY — Transforms food waste into industrial-grade, water soluble, organic hydroponic nutrients for soilless farming

Ripe.io, New York, NY – Provides a platform to access transparent and reliable information on the origin, journey, and quality of one’s food

Simply Good Jars, Philadelphia, PA — Expands access to sustainable, restaurant quality meals in a convenient, pre-packaged format

SoFresh, Pleasant Prairie, WI – Manufactures a unique packaging material with an organic vapor to extend the shelf life of fresh bread

Soos Technology, Kidron, Israel – Mitigates male-chick culling by transforming male chickens into egg-laying females

Zetifi, New South Wales, Australia – Enables farmers to access fast and reliable connectivity across the entirety of their property

The competition is being administered through Cornell University’s Center for Regional Economic Advancement. Funding is being provided through the Governor’s Upstate Revitalization Initiative.

“New York State is committed to supporting our world-renowned food and agricultural industry,” Governor Cuomo said. “Once again, the Grow-NY competition has attracted a group of diverse, innovative entrepreneurs who are ready to focus on finding new, innovative ways to further transform this critical industry. It is through targeted efforts like Grow-NY that we will continue to bolster these regional economies, fostering statewide growth as we work to build back better.”

All finalists will present their business plans at the Grow-NY Food and Ag Summit in November 2020.

The competition will award a total of $3 million to seven winners.

