FILE: Slides from Gov. Cuomo’s April 5 coronavirus briefing

Appreciating frontline corona heroes

Appreciating frontline coronavirus heroes on Cuomo’s slides. (Gov. Cuomo’s Office)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In today’s installment of “Gov. Cuomo Knows Best,” the governor discusses the impacts of isolation on New Yorkers. He also says that once a vulnerable individual contracts the disease, a “cure” is very difficult to come by.

Take a look at the governor’s slides from Sunday, April 5.

04.05.20-COVID19-BriefingDownload

Although Cuomo’s presentation includes an official listing of coronavirus cases across the state, we have a breakdown of additional numbers that come directly from counties, which are slightly more current:

CountyTotal Confirmed CasesDeaths
Albany2888
Schenectady1177
Rensselaer741
Saratoga1551
Warren231
Washington181
Columbia693
Greene270

