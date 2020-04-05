FILE: Slides from Gov. Cuomo’s April 5 coronavirus briefing

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In today’s installment of “Gov. Cuomo Knows Best,” the governor discusses the impacts of isolation on New Yorkers. He also says that once a vulnerable individual contracts the disease, a “cure” is very difficult to come by.
Take a look at the governor’s slides from Sunday, April 5.
Although Cuomo’s presentation includes an official listing of coronavirus cases across the state, we have a breakdown of additional numbers that come directly from counties, which are slightly more current:
|County
|Total Confirmed Cases
|Deaths
|Albany
|288
|8
|Schenectady
|117
|7
|Rensselaer
|74
|1
|Saratoga
|155
|1
|Warren
|23
|1
|Washington
|18
|1
|Columbia
|69
|3
|Greene
|27
|0
