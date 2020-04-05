FILE: Slides from Gov. Cuomo’s April 5 coronavirus briefing

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In today’s installment of “Gov. Cuomo Knows Best,” the governor discusses the impacts of isolation on New Yorkers. He also says that once a vulnerable individual contracts the disease, a “cure” is very difficult to come by.

Take a look at the governor’s slides from Sunday, April 5.

Although Cuomo’s presentation includes an official listing of coronavirus cases across the state, we have a breakdown of additional numbers that come directly from counties, which are slightly more current:

County Total Confirmed Cases Deaths Albany 288 8 Schenectady 117 7 Rensselaer 74 1 Saratoga 155 1 Warren 23 1 Washington 18 1 Columbia 69 3 Greene 27 0

