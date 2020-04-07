Latest News

FILE: Slides from Cuomo’s 4/7 coronavirus briefing presentation

new hospitalized

New hospitalizations as of Tuesday. (Gov. Cuomo’s Office)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Take a look at Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s coronavirus slideshow for Tuesday, April 7.

“My health is in your hands and your health is in my hands. It’s not about ‘me,’ it’s about ‘we.’”

Gov. Cuomo
04.07.20-COVID19-BriefingDownload

