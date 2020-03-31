FILE: Gov. Cuomo’s March 31 COVID-19 slideshow

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- In addition to good hand-washing, Johns Hopkins University says social distancing is one of the best ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Unacast, a mobility tracking service, is using their technology to determine which states and counties are adhering to social distance practices.

States and counties are graded on an A-F system. Those who received an A have seen mobility in the region decrease the most significantly while those who received an F have seen mobility in the region decrease the least.