ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As Gov. Cuomo’s popularity skyrockets, his daily coronavirus briefings quickly become mandatory viewing. Take a look at the governor’s Tuesday coronavirus briefing:
LATEST STORIES:
- FILE: Gov. Cuomo’s March 31 COVID-19 slideshow
- Warren County supervisors ask residents to halt short term rentals
- Not all counties make the grade for social distancing in the Capital District
- Amazon fires warehouse worker who led walkout over coronavirus
- Commissioner: Social Security, SSI benefits will be paid on time