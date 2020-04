(NEWS10) — Starting Thursday, the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund will be accepting applications for one-time payments, on a first-come-first-served basis, to restaurant employees who meet eligibility criteria.

Under “non-essential business” closures in states like New York, restaurants kitchens remain open while their dining rooms close. This means that the industry’s massive customer-facing labor force—which relies on inconsistent tips to get by—has been largely fired, furloughed, laid-off, or experienced a significant reduction in hours and wages.