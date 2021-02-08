FEMA allocating funds to help families cover funeral costs for COVID-related deaths

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) — The death of a loved one to COVID-19 is devastating for families. The last thing people want to think about is having to pay for a funeral. FEMA announced Monday they are going to help pay for COVID-related funerals for low-income families.

The money will be made available by application only to New York families in need. Families can be reimbursed for costs up to $7,000. Details of the new program were announced by Sen. Chuck Schumer and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

“Many of these families, cause of COVID, don’t have money for a proper funeral and a proper burial and that is just awful and inhumane,” Schumer said.

The initiative is being funded through the $2 billion national pod of disaster funds that now includes $260 million specifically going to New York. The program is retroactive and will reimburse back to January 2020, according to Ocasio-Cortez.

