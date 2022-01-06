Feeling lucky? New York State Gaming Commission approves major sports betting apps

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Gaming Commission announced Thursday four major sports betting operators- Caesars Sportsbook, Draftkings, FanDuel, and Rush Street Interactive- have satisfied all necessary requirements to accept and process sports wagering activity in the state. The providers will be allowed to process bets beginning January 8.

After that effective date, each licensee will launch based on its own business capabilities and readiness. The remaining five conditionally licensed mobile sports wagering operators are continuing to work toward satisfying statutory and regulatory requirements in order to launch and will be approved on a rolling basis when these are met.

Services provided on each of the newly-approved betting apps are as follows:

Caesars Sportsbook: Props, futures, parlays and more allow users to bet on upwards of one hundred sporting events per day. Live bets are allowed, and they will teach you in-app how to make wagers on a variety of sports.

Draftkings: Best known for its parlays, this sportsbook allows users to bet across a variety of professional sports including the NFL, NBA, and MLB.

FanDuel: Bet on spreads, money line bets, futures bets, and props across all major U.S. sports.

Rush Street Interactive: Through its brands, BetRivers.com and PlaySugarHouse.com, RSI was an early entrant in many regulated jurisdictions and is currently live with real-money mobile, online and/or retail operations focused on American football and beyond.

Al Roney, Senior Associate Partner for PC Public Affairs in Saratoga County, mentioned that the servers for these sportsbooks will be housed in New York’s casinos. Next week, expect a Sportsbook in-person betting “soft launch” of sorts, if you want to dabble but not get in over your head.

You must be 18 or older to gamble in New York State. Please wager responsibly.