ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A federal lawsuit has been filed against Keith Raniere and other top NXIVM leaders alleging psychological abuse, illegal experimentation on human beings, and exploitation of women, among other accusations.

The suit alleges NXIVM leadership on 10 different counts of varying severity and demands a jury trial.

It’s signed by former acquaintances of Raniere, including Toni Natalie, as well as dozens of alleged victims, who chose to remain anonymous.