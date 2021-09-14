Federal judge blocks New York vaccine requirement for health care staff

UTICA, N.Y. (AP) — A federal judge has temporarily blocked the state of New York from forcing medical workers to be vaccinated after a group of health care workers sued, saying their Constitutional rights were violated.
Judge David Hurd in Utica issued the order Tuesday after 17 health professionals, including doctors and nurses, claimed that their rights were violated with a vaccine mandate that disallowed religious exemptions.
The judge gave New York state until September 22 to respond to the lawsuit in federal court in Utica. The state issued the order August 28, requiring at least a first shot for health care workers at hospitals and nursing homes by September 27.
Reached for comment, Gov. Kathy Hochul’s press secretary, Hazel Crampton-Hays, said:
“Governor Hochul is doing everything in her power to protect New Yorkers and combat the Delta variant by increasing vaccine rates across the State. Requiring vaccination of health care workers is critical to this battle. This order does not suspend the vaccine mandate, but it temporarily bars the Department of Health from enforcing the mandate where individuals have claims for religious exemption. We are considering all of our legal options to keep our communities safe.”
More from NEWS10
- La Salle invites first female students since 1850
- Glens Falls actress finds a reflection of her late son in the lines of her next role
- Dems’ hopes on immigration bill rest with parliamentarian
- Organization that provides adoption services opens satellite office in Albany
- First of its kind biopharmaceutical center opens