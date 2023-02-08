ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — We all know February 14 means Valentines Day, but it also marks the deadline for New York voters to change their party enrollment in time for the 2023 primary. Because DMV needs time to process the online request, the NYS board of elections asks it should be done through the DMV portal no later than February 13.

If you have a NY driver’s license, permit or non-driver ID you can file a change of party enrollment online through DMV. If you don’t have a DMV-issued ID or the DMV portal is not working for you, then you must file a new paper voter registration form with your local board of elections with your updated information. The NYS board of elections explain you can get a form from any post office, public library, government office or the county board of elections office, or you can print a form from the NYS board of election website.