FBI: Syracuse man arrested following violence at U.S. Capitol

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — According to the FBI, a Syracuse man has been arrested following the violence at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Albert Ciarpelli, 65, was previously listed as a “person of interest” in relation to the violence at the U.S. Capitol.

According to the FBI, Ciarpelli was arrested earlier on Wednesday.

Anyone with more information on the violence at the U.S. Capitol should contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or visit here.

Read the full statement from the FBI below:

“Earlier today, our office arrested Syracuse resident Albert Ciarpelli for his role in last week’s riot and assault on the Capitol building in Washington, DC. The FBI respects and encourages the rights of individuals to peacefully exercise their First Amendment rights, but we simply will not tolerate anyone who chooses to ignore the law by inciting violence, destroying property, and injuring others. This arrest should serve as a clear message that we are committed to working with our partners to ensure justice is served. We are incredibly thankful to the community for providing tips related to last week’s attack. Anyone with information is still encouraged to call 1-800-CALL-FBI or visit fbi.gov/USCapitol.”