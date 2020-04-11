Father of 2018 NY gubernatorial candidate dies due to coronavirus

(NEWS10) — Anthony Molinaro, the father of 2018 New York State Governor candidate Marc Molinaro, has died due to the coronavirus.

Marc Molinaro is the Dutchess County Executive. Friday night, he posted photos of his father on Twitter with a statement that reads in part:

“I already miss my father but confidently know of his love for my sisters, their mom, my brother and me. And we are grateful for the moments and memories we shared.”

Anthony Molinaro quietly left us this afternoon. I already miss my father but confidently know of his love for my sisters, their mom, my brother and me. And, we are grateful for the moments and memories we shared. pic.twitter.com/nwUOhwXsbI — Marc Molinaro (@marcmolinaro) April 10, 2020

