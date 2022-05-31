COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The man accused of driving while intoxicated and causing a deadly crash on the Northway over the weekend had two prior DWI convictions, New York State Police said. The driver was identified as Vasu Laroiya, 23, of New Jersey.

Police said Laroiya was drunk when he rear-ended a car on the Northway in Colonie Saturday night. The car struck a guardrail and caught fire. The driver, 22-year-old Katryn Fisher, of Ballston Spa, died from her injuries.

Fisher was a student at the University at Albany where she was studying to become an elementary school teacher. The interim dean of the School of Education described her as “a sweet, kind, thoughtful individual who was excited about her future.”

Laroiya was charged with Felony Driving While Intoxicated, Aggravated Vehicular Assault, and Assault in the Second Degree. He was arraigned and send to the Albany County Jail without bail.