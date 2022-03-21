ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Liquor Authority is now accepting applications for new permits that let craft beverage makers produce and sell alcoholic drinks while their liquor license is still pending. Governor Kathy Hochul announced the new permits Monday and said they can generally be processed and approved in less than 30 days- compared to the six-month average for new liquor licenses.

Legislation signed by the governor on December 21, 2021, created new temporary permits for breweries, wineries, distilleries, cideries, and meaderies, allowing them to open while still awaiting final approval. This prevented accrued rental and maintenance costs after the location and equipment had been acquired. There are currently eighty-one pending permit applications for craft manufacturers statewide- a backlog the new temporary permits look to address.

“New York’s craft beverage industry is not only a source of local pride but also creates jobs and drives tourism in every corner of the state,” Governor Hochul said. “These fast-tracked permits will allow new businesses to hit the ground running by opening quickly and making immediate contributions to their local economies. This is another step in furthering our administration’s efforts to cut red tape, ease regulations, and make commonsense reforms to help these businesses grow and thrive.”

These new permits allow businesses to make and sell alcoholic drinks for a period of six months, or until a full application is approved, for a fee of just $125. They may be extended for another three-month period for $50 if necessary. The application for craft manufacturers to apply for the new temporary operating permits is available online.