FASNY breaks ground on headquarters renovation

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Work officially began Friday on the headquarters of the Firemen’s Association of the State of New York in downtown Albany.

The $2 million project includes the installation of energy efficient windows and a new high-tech training room. The entire front of the building will also be remodeled as FASNY celebrates its 150th anniversary.

“What we try to capture here in bricks and mortar was the spirit and energy of 150 years of the Firemen’s Association of the State of New York,” FASNY Secretary John D’Alessandro said. “And it’s a symbol to the 80 or 90,000 men and women of the volunteer fire service and EMS service in New York. This organization has been here for them, is here for them, and will continue to be there for them for the next 150 years.”

Long before it was FASNY’s headquarters, in the 20th Century, it was an historic brownstone that housed past governors and other well-known Albany residents.