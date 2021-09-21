Family of New York high school athlete prepares farewells after serious injury

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Tyler Christman, a 14-year-old junior varsity football player in Jefferson County, suffered a serious head injury during a game on Saturday at West Genesee.

Tyler’s father, Jason Christman, posted a message on Facebook in memory of his son. “As your parents, we are the most blessed people to have been front row to witness your fearless exploration of life,” Jason wrote.

Tyler Christman’s family has received an outpouring of support since the incident on Saturday. Students at local schools wore red, one of Carthage’s school colors, to honor the freshman.