Exploring New York’s 1.1% population undercount

ALBANY, N.Y. (WETM) — Despite a possible miscount of 225,000 New Yorkers in the 2020 Census, the state is poised to lose a Congressional Seat. It’s still unclear where the seat will be lost, though two separate maps show two possible outcomes.

“It’s not uncommon for New York State, such a massive state, to be under-counted,” said Jennifer Wilson, Deputy Director of the League of Women Voters. She says there’s a number of reasons New York’s Census count was undercounted. One major reason, she claims, is due to the political climate.

“I think a lot of people were afraid to see or to fill out their Census with people in the federal government saying to documented immigrants, ‘We’re gonna deport you,'” Wilson said. “I think a lot of people were really scared.”

New York Assemblyman Philip Palmesano said, “It’s very, very concerning to hear that we had an underreporting of [the] population that could have and probably did cost us a Congressional district.”

He said he’s also concerned about the way those in New York’s prisons were counted, citing a discrepancy in Wyoming’s Census count for those behind bars. “I do have some concerns in the state regarding the Department of Corrections and the reporting of the prison population to the Census Bureau,” Palmesano said.