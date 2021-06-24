Expired licenses, permits now invalid as state of emergency ends

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Governor Andrew Cuomo’s executive order letting expired licenses and permits remain valid came to an end Thursday along with New York’s state of emergency.

This means if you have either of the two and it’s expired, it is no longer valid. Contact the DMV to remedy the issue.

“We have cleared up much of the backlog in previous months, but for those who still have an expired license or permit, beginning tomorrow they will no longer be considered valid by New York State,” said Joseph Jastrzemski, Niagara County Clerk, on Wednesday.