Executive Order allowing outdoor dining on sidewalks, closed streets extended

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Executive Order that allowed restaurants to set up areas outside for dining during the COVID pandemic has been extended through legislation signed Wednesday by Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Restaurants will be able to use municipal areas like sidewalks and closed streets for outdoor dining, at least for the next year when the extension expires.

“By extending the much-needed lifeline that allowed restaurants to use outdoor public spaces for seating during the pandemic, New York is ensuring that these small businesses will be able to continue to use these spaces as they work to rebuild and support the revitalization of the Empire State,” Gov. Cuomo said.

The law says restaurants must adhere to all federal, state, and local laws, rules, and guidance. They also have to obtain a temporary permit from the municipality. New applicants are required to notify the community under the state’s Alcoholic Beverage Control Law.

Gov. Cuomo’s Executive Order regarding outdoor dining expired in June 2021. His office said the legislation signed Wednesday was necessary in order to allow the state Liquor Authority the ability to use municipal space without prior approval.

“I applaud Governor Cuomo’s signing of legislation to extend outdoor dining and beverage sales for on-site consumption on sidewalks and adjacent slivers of municipal land for an additional year. During the COVID-19 pandemic, dining establishments have struggled to remain open,” said Senator Roxanne Persaud.

“Outdoor dining utilizing sidewalks and street space has become a financial lifeline for restaurants during the pandemic. Not only has it helped hundreds of small, locally owned businesses remain in business, it’s also proved a popular boon to our local economies and ‘Main Streets’,” said Assemblymember Patricia Fahy.