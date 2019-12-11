Exclusive: Former Bishop Richard Malone speaks out for first time since stepping down

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Former Bishop Richard Malone briefly spoke with News 4 at the Buffalo Airport Tuesday night.

This is the first time we’re hearing from since stepping down last week.

“I made that decision, I think, for the good of the Diocese so we can move forward, and I feel good about it,” Malone said.

#EXCLUSIVE: “I made that decision, I think, for the good of the Diocese so we can move forward.” For the first time since his resignation, hear from Former Buffalo Bishop Richard Malone and what his plans for the future are, tonight at 10&11 only on @news4buffalo. pic.twitter.com/JphvI1JPyH — Marlee Tuskes (@MarleeTuskesTV) December 11, 2019

After almost two years of turmoil in the Buffalo Diocese, last week the Vatican announced Richard Malone had resigned, and that Albany Bishop Edward Scharfenberger would take on the role of Apostolic Administrator.

Before then, Malone had been adamant that he felt an obligation to stay on as Bishop until he turned 75, mandatory retirement age.

But, last week, the 73-year-old Malone released a statement saying “the spiritual welfare of the people of the Diocese of Buffalo will be better served by a new Bishop.”

When he spoke with News 4 almost a week later, he stood by that statement.

“It’s just the right thing to do, and I’ll still be living in the Buffalo area because I’m still Bishop in good standing, so you’ll see me around,” Malone said.

When he resigned, Malone said he still planned to serve the Diocese in whatever way Bishop Scharfenberger needs him. As Apostolic Administrator, it is up to Bishop Scharfenberger to decide what role – if any – Malone plays in the Diocese moving forward.

As for Bishop Scharfenberger, he said his plan is to devote one day each week – most likely Mondays – here in Buffalo until Pope Francis names a permanent Bishop.