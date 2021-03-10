Ex-Yankee says he’s targeted as a Trump supporter during DUI arrest

This photo provided by the Orange County, Fla. Corrections Department in Orlando, Fla., shows Johnny Damon. Former Major League Baseball player Johnny Damon was arrested Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, in central Florida on a charge of resisting an officer after he was pulled over for suspicion of driving under the influence, according to court and jail records. Damon was booked into the Orange County Jail early Friday after he was arrested for resisting an officer without violence in Windermere, Florida, a wealthy suburb of Orlando popular with professional athletes. The charge is a first-degree misdemeanor. (Orange County, Florida Department of Corrections via AP)Jail records show that Damon’s wife, Michelle Mangan-Damon, also was arrested.Damon was an outfielder for several teams in the 1990s and 2000s, including the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees. He helped the Red Sox in 2004 and the Yankees in 2009 win World Series titles. He grew up in Orlando.

WINDERMERE, Fla. (PIX11) — Video shows former New York Yankee Johnny Damon touting support for former President Donald Trump and the pro-police movement Blue Lives Matter during his February arrest. The police bodycam footage comes from Windermere, Florida, where Damon was pulled over on suspicion of driving under the influence.

The video shows Damon undergoing a field sobriety test. When the officer asks how much he has had to drink tonight, Damon responds, “A little bit.”

The officer then explains that Damon left his lane while driving multiple times and hit a curb. Damon is eventually apprehended after the officer struggles to get Damon and his wife, Michelle Mangan-Damon, to comply with his instructions.

Damon can then be heard saying, “Blue lives matter” multiple times, referring to the pro-police movement. “We are all for cops,” Damon says twice, as Mangan-Damon asks the officer to look at their license plate, which contains Blue Lives Matter insignia. Another officer then arrives on the scene.

When Damon identifies himself to the officer, he continues professing support for the police and says “Believe me, I am blue lives matter.” At one point, Damon brings up his support for former President Trump to an officer, saying “Hey, bro, I’m a good [expletive] guy. I know people are trying to target me because I’m a Trump supporter.”

Both the Orlando Sentinel and TMZ reported that Damon’s blood-alcohol level was later measured between .294 and .300, according to an arrest report, which is nearly four times the state’s legal limit for driving. The former outfielder was eventually booked and arrested on several charges, including non-violent resisting arrest. Mangan-Damon was also arrested.

Damon was a key member of the 2004 World Series champion Boston Red Sox team. He later helped the New York Yankees win the 2009 World Series.

Take a look at the video below. Be warned that it contains explicit language: