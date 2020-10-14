Ex-Rep. Chris Collins starts sentence at Florida prison

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WIVB) — Former Congressman Chris Collins reported to a federal prison in Florida Tuesday to begin his sentence on insider trading charges.

In a statement, Collins’s attorneys said the following:

“In the absence of a decision on his motion for an extension of the reporting date, Mr. Collins has reported as initially directed to FPC Pensacola. Although he is greatly concerned about the serious risks to his health from COVID-19, by reporting, he looks forward to putting this chapter behind him.”

Collins, who has asthma, is 70-years-old. In January, he was sentenced to 26 months in a federal prison in Pensacola, Florida as a result of his guilty plea on inside trading charges.

Attorneys had asked the judge to either postpone the start of his prison term or change his sentence to supervised release with home confinement due to concerns about COVID-19 in prisons. His legal team even filed a document that says there’s an “unjustifiable risk that Collins will contract COVID-19 in prison, putting him at a higher risk for hospitalization and death.”

They had also previously asked that Tuesday’s report date for his sentence be moved back to December 8.

“Prisons remain a particularly dangerous place for those at high risk of mortality from a COVID-19 infection,” their submission reads. “At the time of Mr. Collins’ sentencing in January, the pandemic was unforeseen. Changed circumstances have been swift and calamitous.”

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker

COVID-19 Resources

Reopening New York

More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES