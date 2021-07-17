Ex-Rep. Brindisi campaigning for NYS Supreme court justice

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR) — Anthony Brindisi is hoping to return to public service, as he announced that he will be running for State Supreme Court justice this November.

“Besides my family,” Brindisi explained. “Public service and the rule of law are things that I love the most in life and by serving as a Supreme Court justice I will be able to combine my love for public service as well as my experience as a practicing attorney into one job to serve the people of this community.”

Brindisi will be running for a newly created seat within the fifth judicial district, one of 14 created around the state when Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed a bill in June. The fifth district represents Herkimer, Jefferson, Lewis, Oneida, Onondaga, and Oswego counties.

“I think many of the same qualities that make up a good judge are those qualities that I gained as a representative,” Brindisi said. The former congressman’s campaign announcement comes less than a month after he announced he would not be running for congress again in 2022. His decision was based on wanting to spend more time with his kids, something he would be able to do as a judge.

Before his time in politics, Brindisi spent 15 years as a civil litigation attorney. “Primarily I did civil litigation in the Supreme Court so I’m very familiar with the issues and the problems that are facing people who may end up in Supreme Court,” Brindisi said.