Event planned for International Overdose Awareness Day

WEST SAND LAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Rensselaer County charity is planning a series of events to mark International Overdose Awareness Day. Nopiates intends to use the occasion to raise awareness, and reduce the shame and stigma that surrounds substance use disorders.

On Monday August 31, at 6 p.m. a vehicle precession is due to set off from the Miller Hill Elementary School parking area in Averill Park. The precession will travel to the West Sand Lake Elementary School in West Sand Lake.

Then from 7 p.m., supportive messages will be read out along with details on recovery and support services that are available in the local community.

“Due to COVID-19 our annual Memorial Event looks differently this year. Our event format may be different, but we continue to encourage community involvement as we promote hope, provide awareness, prevention and support. Join us as we say their names, they mattered, we are now their voices, they will not die in vain.” Tim Murdick

President, Nopiates

