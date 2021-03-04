Event, arts, entertainment venues can reopen at 33% capacity starting April 2

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that beginning April 2, event, arts and entertainment venues can reopen at 33% capacity. As part of the capacity rule, up to 100 people are allowed indoors and up to 200 people are allowed outdoors.

If all attendees present proof of a negative test prior to entry, capacity can increase up to 150 people indoors and up to 500 people outdoors. Social distancing and face coverings will be required by all attendees, as well as following all applicable Department of Health guidance.

“New Yorkers have done a tremendous job working to defeat COVID, and we’re gradually loosening restrictions as the numbers reduce and the public health improves. It’s clear that if we remain vigilant, we will reach the light at the end of the tunnel,” Governor Cuomo said.

Additionally, Governor Cuomo announced that beginning March 22, residential gatherings of up to 25 people can be held outdoors. He said indoor residential gatherings will remain capped at 10 people to reduce the continued risk of spread. Also, non-residential social gatherings of up to 100 people can occur indoors and up to 200 people can occur outdoors.

Cuomo adds that even though regulations are loosening due to decreasing infection rates, New Yorkers should remain cautious and continue to follow regulations. Meaning, continuing to wash hands, wear masks and social distance.

The Governor also announced that domestic travelers to New York State who have been vaccinated no longer have to quarantine or test out within 90 days of their full vaccination.